Breaking Health Developments: Key Changes and Challenges

Today's health news presents a series of pivotal changes and alerts in the industry. Health adviser Calley Means has stepped down from his White House role, as reported by the New York Times, having been a key aide to U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Meanwhile, Indian drug major Cipla announced the impending departure of CEO Umang Vohra, with COO Achin Gupta set to take charge in April 2026.

The U.S. FDA issued warnings to four firms over selling unapproved fluoride drugs for children, aligning with Health Secretary Kennedy's longstanding opposition to fluoride use. In other developments, Australia's Mayne Pharma faces uncertainty as the treasurer considers blocking its $437 million acquisition bid by Cosette, causing a significant stock decline.

Furthermore, Coventry University research links poor childhood movement skills to increased ACL injuries, particularly in girls. In global health, Hungary reports a new bird flu outbreak amid rising concerns, while Novo Nordisk proceeds with job cuts impacting 9,000 staff. Legal actions include Pfizer suing Metsera and Novo Nordisk over a rival obesity drug deal, and Eli Lilly's weight-loss pill making strides towards FDA expedited approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)