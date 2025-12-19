Left Menu

Knife Attack Drama: DSP Survives Assault in Chhattisgarh Court

A DSP was attacked with a knife at Dantewada court by a man and woman. The woman had previously lodged a false rape complaint against him. Both assailants have been arrested, and the attack is suspected to be linked to prior disputes between the officer and the woman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dantewada | Updated: 19-12-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 20:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events at the Dantewada district headquarters in Chhattisgarh, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was injured Friday after a knife attack by a man and woman. Officials reported that the male attacker, identified as Ramashankar Sahu, a former Army personnel, along with an undisclosed female companion, confronted the officer.

The woman, linked to a prior dispute involving a rape complaint against the DSP—which was dismissed in court—allegedly lured him into a meeting under false pretenses. She threatened self-harm unless he complied with her demands, eventually leading to an ambush.

The DSP, Tomesh Verma, managed to fend off the assailants before police intervention. He was treated at Dantewada district hospital and later moved to Jagdalpur. Both suspects have been taken into custody as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

