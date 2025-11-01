Left Menu

ASHA Workers Shift Protests to District Level After 266 Days of Agitation

ASHA workers in Kerala ended their 266-day protest outside the state secretariat, planning to continue at district-level. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan supported their cause, praising their resolve. They demand increased honorarium and retirement benefits, vowing to escalate their efforts ahead of local body polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-11-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 22:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

After eight months of unyielding protest outside Kerala's state secretariat, ASHA workers, under the Kerala ASHA Health Workers Association (KAHWA), have shifted their efforts to the district level. The protest, which lasted 266 days, ended with the dismantling of makeshift tents and posters on Saturday.

Prominent figures, including Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and several UDF MLAs, attended the rally marking the end of the state capital protest. Satheesan praised the workers, saying their unprecedented protest left an indelible mark and would continue to resonate throughout the state.

The ASHA workers, demanding a hike in their honorarium to Rs 21,000 and post-retirement benefits of Rs 5 lakh, vowed to intensify efforts at the district and panchayat levels. They also plan to challenge the LDF in upcoming local elections, urging citizens not to support the current government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

