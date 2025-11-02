Left Menu

Bengal Model in Diabetes Care Gains Global Recognition

West Bengal's innovative approach to combat Type 1 diabetes, referred to as the 'Bengal model', has received international acclaim. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee highlighted the accomplishments after an endorsement from a Harvard Medical School Associate Professor, solidifying the state's model as a pioneering template in global diabetes treatment.

Bengal Model in Diabetes Care Gains Global Recognition
The state of West Bengal has captured international attention with its pioneering approach to diabetes treatment, according to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The West Bengal model for combating Type 1 diabetes has now become a template for others globally. Recognized for its innovative strategies, the model was recently applauded by Harvard Medical School Associate Professor Gene Bukhman, an esteemed figure in non-communicable disease treatment, during his visit to the SSKM hospital in the state.

In a post on the social media platform X, Banerjee expressed pride and offered congratulations to everyone involved in what she described as a first-of-its-kind state-piloted program in India, now recognized on the world stage.

