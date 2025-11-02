Bengal Model in Diabetes Care Gains Global Recognition

The state of West Bengal has captured international attention with its pioneering approach to diabetes treatment, according to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The West Bengal model for combating Type 1 diabetes has now become a template for others globally. Recognized for its innovative strategies, the model was recently applauded by Harvard Medical School Associate Professor Gene Bukhman, an esteemed figure in non-communicable disease treatment, during his visit to the SSKM hospital in the state.

In a post on the social media platform X, Banerjee expressed pride and offered congratulations to everyone involved in what she described as a first-of-its-kind state-piloted program in India, now recognized on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)