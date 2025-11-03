Tragedy on Tracks: Woman Critically Injured in Train Attack

The perilous drama unfolded near Varkala when a young woman's journey turned into a nightmare. Nineteen-year-old Sreekutty was violently pushed off a moving train by a drunken passenger, Suresh Kumar, around Varkala station. Despite efforts by passengers to help, she now battles severe injuries in a Thiruvananthapuram hospital.

On Sunday, Sreekutty and her friend Archana faced an unexpected assault in the unreserved coach of the Kerala Express. Kumar, the accused, was quickly apprehended, but the incident left the victim in critical condition with head and abdominal injuries. Authorities remain hopeful as her condition shows slight improvement.

Kumar's arrest is imminent, with charges of attempted murder looming. Witnesses, including the brave Archana, strengthen the case as they recount the ordeal. This incident calls for a stern examination of safety measures on Indian railways.

(With inputs from agencies.)