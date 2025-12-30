Left Menu

Teenagers Booked for Attempted Murder: An Insight into Youth Crime

Four teenagers were booked for attempted murder after attacking K Ashok, a visitor from Odisha, near Tiruttani railway quarters. The incident was recorded and shared on social media, with no evidence supporting claims of racism. Authorities are investigating potential drug influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-12-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 19:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant case, four teenagers are facing attempted murder charges for allegedly assaulting K Ashok near the Tiruttani railway quarters, IGP North Zone Asra Garg confirmed on Tuesday. Despite claims, there is no evidence of racial targeting.

The teenagers, who recorded the attack on social media, appeared before the Juvenile Justice Board. Resulting decisions saw three placed in juvenile custody, while one was entrusted to parental care. The investigation will probe if substances influenced their actions.

Actor Vijay highlighted the issue, urging government intervention to curb drug influence and guide the youth positively. The assault has sparked widespread concern about the state's youth and their future.

