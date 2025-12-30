Teenagers Booked for Attempted Murder: An Insight into Youth Crime

In a significant case, four teenagers are facing attempted murder charges for allegedly assaulting K Ashok near the Tiruttani railway quarters, IGP North Zone Asra Garg confirmed on Tuesday. Despite claims, there is no evidence of racial targeting.

The teenagers, who recorded the attack on social media, appeared before the Juvenile Justice Board. Resulting decisions saw three placed in juvenile custody, while one was entrusted to parental care. The investigation will probe if substances influenced their actions.

Actor Vijay highlighted the issue, urging government intervention to curb drug influence and guide the youth positively. The assault has sparked widespread concern about the state's youth and their future.