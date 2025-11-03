New Primary Care Advisory Group Appointed to Guide NZ Health System

In a move aimed at bolstering New Zealand’s primary healthcare system, Health Minister Simeon Brown has announced the formation of a new Primary Care Advisory Group, a body designed to provide expert advice on improving the accessibility, quality, and effectiveness of healthcare delivered in community settings.

The group, comprising experienced general practitioners, clinical leaders, and healthcare administrators, will play a strategic role in guiding government policy and ensuring that primary care investment directly translates into measurable health outcomes for New Zealanders.

Leadership with Deep Sector Knowledge

Leading the newly formed group is Dr Bryan Betty, a prominent voice in New Zealand’s general practice community. Currently serving as Chair of General Practice New Zealand, Dr Betty is widely respected for his clinical expertise, policy insight, and advocacy for equity in healthcare delivery.

Dr Samantha Murton, appointed as Deputy Chair, brings additional leadership strength to the group. With extensive experience in both clinical governance and medical education, Dr Murton is also the outgoing president of the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners. Her appointment adds a strong voice for frontline practitioners and a deep understanding of workforce development.

“The Government is committed to making high-quality, timely healthcare accessible in every community,” Minister Brown stated. “Dr Betty and Dr Murton are leaders in their field, and together with the rest of the advisory group, they will help us take the next step in delivering a world-class primary care system.”

Diverse Expertise Representing the Sector

The advisory group includes a wide range of healthcare professionals and leaders who bring perspectives from urban, rural, clinical, and administrative contexts. The full list of members includes:

Penny Clark – known for her extensive experience in health sector operations and governance.

Dr Jo Scott-Jones – a rural general practitioner and advocate for rural health equity.

Dr Steven Young – brings expertise in digital health and clinical transformation.

Dr Kate Baddock – former chair of the New Zealand Medical Association and an advocate for integrated care.

Dr Stephanie Taylor – experienced in Māori health and community care initiatives.

Darryl Jhinku – recognized for his work in health systems policy and community engagement.

Minister Brown emphasized that the group has been selected to reflect the complexity and diversity of the health system, including urban and rural perspectives, Māori health leadership, and emerging areas such as digital health and integrated care.

“These members bring a wide range of expertise, which will help strengthen the role of primary care and ensure it makes the greatest possible impact on New Zealanders’ health,” he said.

Mandate and Vision

The Primary Care Advisory Group’s core mandate is to provide independent, evidence-based advice to the Ministry of Health and support government efforts in shaping a resilient and people-centered healthcare system. Initially, the group’s focus will be on strengthening general practice, but over time its remit may expand to encompass other community-based health services such as mental health, allied health, and nurse-led models of care.

The group will advise on issues such as:

Improving access to care, particularly in underserved communities.

Strengthening the general practice workforce pipeline.

Integrating digital health tools and innovations.

Aligning primary care investment with health equity goals.

Enhancing continuity of care across the health system.

Backing Up Commitments with Investment

The announcement comes amid broader government efforts to revamp New Zealand’s healthcare system. Recent initiatives have included record investments in general practice, incentives to grow the GP workforce, and reforms aimed at reducing patient wait times and improving care coordination.

“We have delivered record investment in primary care and launched initiatives to grow the GP and primary care workforce,” Brown said. “The advisory group will ensure these investments are well-targeted and help deliver real improvements in health outcomes.”

Next Steps

All members of the advisory group will begin their terms on 3 November 2025, and their work will start with an initial scoping phase to prioritize urgent challenges in primary care. The Ministry of Health will provide secretariat support, and the group’s recommendations will be used to inform both immediate policy decisions and long-term system reform.

The formation of the Primary Care Advisory Group represents a renewed commitment by the government to listen to frontline experts and ensure that every community — from urban centers to rural and remote areas — has timely access to high-quality healthcare.