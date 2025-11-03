Left Menu

Tripura's Healthcare Revolution: An In-State Solution

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha urges local doctors to minimize out-of-state patient referrals, highlighting improvements in in-state healthcare facilities. Saha emphasizes the enhancement of Tripura's healthcare infrastructure, including expanded super specialty departments, and calls for improved medical education standards at local colleges.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has urged government doctors to limit patient referrals outside the state, emphasizing that efforts are underway to bolster local healthcare facilities. At a recent event, he highlighted issues raised during the 'Mukhamantri Samipeshu' program, where citizens often express a desire for out-of-state treatment.

Saha pointed out that Tripura has opened nine super speciality departments at GBP Hospital, with four more planned. Despite these enhancements, many patients still seek treatment elsewhere, suggesting a lack of confidence in state healthcare. GBP Hospital's Medical Superintendent, Dr. Sankar Chakraborty, noted a drop in referral cases from over 900 in 2024 to about 500 by October this year.

The Chief Minister also addressed the poor performance of Santiniketan Medical College and Tripura Medical College in recent MBBS exams, insisting on no compromises in medical education. He announced the addition of 50 MBBS seats at Tripura Medical College, increasing the state's total to 400 MBBS seats across three colleges.

