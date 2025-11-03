Left Menu

Unmasking Dysmenorrhea: India's Silent Health Crisis

Dysmenorrhea, commonly known as period pain, affects 80% of Indian women and girls but remains largely unaddressed. The 'Stop The Period Pain' campaign seeks to change this perception, promoting awareness and education about menstrual health to dismantle cultural taboos and improve quality of life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 16:35 IST
Unmasking Dysmenorrhea: India's Silent Health Crisis
  • Country:
  • India

In 2020, the global focus on health was transformed by the pandemic, but in India, another silent crisis persisted: Dysmenorrhea, or period pain, impacting millions of women and girls. Largely ignored, this health issue is finally being spotlighted by the 'Stop The Period Pain' campaign.

According to Dr. Prabhu Kasture of Blue Cross Laboratories, Dysmenorrhea remains India's most pervasive gynecological issue, yet lacks national awareness campaigns or government programs. Cultural normalization has often dismissed menstrual pain as a trivial issue, a barrier that the campaign seeks to tear down.

'Stop The Period Pain' advocates for empathy and education, positioning itself as a comprehensive resource for tackling the condition. With compelling data and personal narratives, it aims to galvanize public support and governmental action against this endemic health challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025