Left Menu

Pioneering Steps in Xenotransplantation: Pig Kidney Trials in Humans

The first clinical trial to assess pig kidney transplantation in humans has commenced. United Therapeutics reported a successful initial transplant at NYU Langone Health. As efforts in xenotransplantation progress, additional trials are underway, eyeing a solution to the organ shortage problem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2025 02:06 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 02:06 IST
Pioneering Steps in Xenotransplantation: Pig Kidney Trials in Humans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a groundbreaking move, a clinical trial to evaluate the viability of pig kidney transplants in humans has begun. United Therapeutics, known for producing gene-edited pig kidneys, made headlines with the successful execution of an initial transplant at NYU Langone Health, setting a new precedent in medical science.

This development marks a significant step forward in the search for animal-to-human transplants or xenotransplantation. As the trial progresses, more centers are expected to partake, potentially offering a revolutionary solution to the organ shortage crisis that currently sees over 100,000 people on the US transplant list.

The trials involve pig kidneys with 10 gene edits designed to reduce rejection and enhance compatibility. Previous efforts saw varying outcomes, but the current trial aims to learn from past experiences to improve future success rates. This pioneering approach could dramatically transform transplant medicine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025