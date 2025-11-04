Left Menu

Currency Market Volatility: Dollar Climbs, Yen Wavers

The dollar nears a three-month high amid divided Federal Reserve signals and a 65% predicted chance of a December rate cut. The Japanese yen recovers slightly from near eight-month lows while Australia's currency faces pressure. Fed policy, lacking data due to a shutdown, steers market sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 12:44 IST
Currency Market Volatility: Dollar Climbs, Yen Wavers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar hovered near a three-month high on Tuesday as a divided Federal Reserve prompted traders to rein in interest rate cut wagers. Meanwhile, the Japanese yen recovered slightly from near eight-month lows following verbal warnings from Tokyo officials.

The Federal Reserve's lack of consistent economic data, impacted by the ongoing government shutdown, has left market participants speculating. Chair Jerome Powell's suggestion that last week's rate cut might be the year's final adds to uncertainty, as traders still see a 65% chance of another cut in December.

The varying expectations among traders have pushed the dollar index above 100, lifting the U.S. currency against other units. In contrast, the Australian dollar fell by 0.44%, influenced by the Reserve Bank of Australia's cautious stance on further easing due to rising inflation and consumer demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025