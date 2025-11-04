Riding for Hope: Bengaluru's Pink Brigade Takes on Breast Cancer

In a vivid display of unity, the streets of Bengaluru turned a vibrant shade of pink as more than 30 women bikers and pink auto drivers participated in a rally against breast cancer. Organized by Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur, the event aimed to raise awareness about the importance of early detection and screenings.

This rally also marked the launch of the hospital's Breast Cancer Clinic, which is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and a multidisciplinary team of specialists. The clinic ensures comprehensive and compassionate care, providing advanced imaging and diagnostic technologies that are reshaping breast cancer treatment.

Health experts emphasized that lifestyle choices, regular screenings, and new medical technologies play vital roles in effective cancer management. This initiative by Manipal Hospital reinforced its commitment to empower women through knowledge and proactive health measures, inspiring a societal shift towards prioritizing women's health.