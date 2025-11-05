Global Health and Market Pressures: From Bird Flu to Bidding Wars

In a bid to curb the rapid spread of bird flu, Britain imposed mandatory bird housing measures across England, effective Thursday. This comes as Europe sees its highest number of bird flu cases in a decade, prompting fears of past crises involving mass cullings and rising food prices.

A Delaware judge declared no immediate need for court intervention in the ongoing bidding war between Pfizer and Novo Nordisk for U.S. drugmaker Metsera. Novo's $10 billion bid currently surpasses Pfizer's $8.1 billion offer, with further hearings scheduled to evaluate the process.

Philips announced higher-than-expected third-quarter profits, bolstered by AI tool launches and tariff mitigation efforts. Meanwhile, the passing of Victor Conte, founder of BALCO and pivotal in a major steroid scandal, marks a significant moment in the sports industry.

