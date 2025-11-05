Neurotoxic Threat: Cycad Plant's Hidden Dangers Unveiled

In a recent development, medical researchers have identified the neurotoxin BMAA in Cycad plants in Odisha, which are traditionally consumed by locals. This discovery by AIIMS Bhubaneswar has prompted urgent investigations into its connection with neurological diseases.

At the heart of the research is whether the regular intake of Cycad plant derivatives is associated with increased neurological ailments. The study engages with local populations, healthcare workers, and patients to decipher potential health impacts.

An international workshop convened experts to discuss 'Cycad-Related Neurological Disorders,' and spotlighted the grave health risks associated with Cycad consumption. The event culminated in a commitment to enhance research efforts, raise awareness, and promote collaborative interventions to protect public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)