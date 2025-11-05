Left Menu

Neurotoxic Threat: Cycad Plant's Hidden Dangers Unveiled

Scientists discovered the neurotoxin BMAA in Cycad plants in Odisha, sparking concerns due to local consumption. The research aims to determine the link between these plants and neurological diseases. An international workshop highlighted Cycad's health risks and called for further research and community awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-11-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 18:32 IST
Neurotoxic Threat: Cycad Plant's Hidden Dangers Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, medical researchers have identified the neurotoxin BMAA in Cycad plants in Odisha, which are traditionally consumed by locals. This discovery by AIIMS Bhubaneswar has prompted urgent investigations into its connection with neurological diseases.

At the heart of the research is whether the regular intake of Cycad plant derivatives is associated with increased neurological ailments. The study engages with local populations, healthcare workers, and patients to decipher potential health impacts.

An international workshop convened experts to discuss 'Cycad-Related Neurological Disorders,' and spotlighted the grave health risks associated with Cycad consumption. The event culminated in a commitment to enhance research efforts, raise awareness, and promote collaborative interventions to protect public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Putin Urges Drafting of Nuclear Testing Proposals Amid U.S. Assertiveness

Putin Urges Drafting of Nuclear Testing Proposals Amid U.S. Assertiveness

 Global
2
India's Space Odyssey: Pioneering a New Era

India's Space Odyssey: Pioneering a New Era

 India
3
Peace restored in Naxal-hit areas of Chhattisgarh; Naxalism on wane: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan at state event in Nava Raipur.

Peace restored in Naxal-hit areas of Chhattisgarh; Naxalism on wane: Vice Pr...

 India
4
Tragic End: Marital Strife Leads to Double Death in Deoghar

Tragic End: Marital Strife Leads to Double Death in Deoghar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025