SA on Alert as Rabies Cases Rise Among Dogs, Seals, and Other Mammals

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) has issued a nationwide rabies alert, warning residents of high-risk areas following a surge in reported cases among domestic dogs, Cape fur seals, and other wild mammals.

The department said that several human fatalities linked to rabies-infected dogs have been recorded this year in KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, and Limpopo, urging citizens to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious animal behaviour to local authorities immediately.

“The public is urged to keep away from stray animals and not to touch them. If a person suspects that an animal has rabies, he or she should report it to the local state veterinary office, animal welfare authority, or the police,” the department said in its statement.

A Deadly but Preventable Disease

Rabies is a viral disease that affects the nervous system of all mammals, including humans. It is transmitted through the saliva of infected animals, most commonly via bites, scratches, or licks on broken skin or mucous membranes. Once symptoms appear, the disease is almost always fatal.

However, rabies is entirely preventable through routine vaccination of animals and immediate medical intervention after exposure.

“The virus affects the brain and is fatal once an individual shows clinical signs. Prevention through vaccination remains the most effective way to protect both humans and animals,” the department emphasised.

Rabies in Humans and Domestic Animals

This year, several human rabies deaths have been confirmed, primarily resulting from contact with infected dogs in KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, and Limpopo — provinces that remain the country’s main hotspots for dog-mediated rabies.

Health officials warn that children are at particularly high risk, as they are more likely to interact with animals and less likely to report bites or scratches promptly.

“Every year, dozens of people, many of them children, are exposed to rabid dogs. Early post-exposure treatment can save lives, but prevention through vaccination of pets remains the first line of defence,” said a departmental spokesperson.

Rabies Detected in Cape Fur Seals

In a concerning development, rabies has also been detected among Cape fur seals along parts of the South African coastline, including beaches in the Western Cape, Northern Cape, and Eastern Cape (as far as Algoa Bay).

Experts say that the disease has now become endemic in the seal population, meaning it can persist and recur naturally over time.

“The public is urged to take note of the risk of rabies and other hazards in Cape fur seals and keep a respectful distance from these animals, including seal pups,” the department said. “Seals not only pose a rabies risk but may also transmit other diseases and inflict serious injuries with their sharp teeth.”

Authorities have also warned against the growing trend of beachgoers and tourists approaching or attempting to handle seals, particularly young or injured ones. Members of the public are advised to contact marine rescue organisations or local authorities if they encounter animals behaving abnormally or stranded onshore.

Recognising the Signs of Rabies in Animals

Animals infected with rabies often exhibit neurological symptoms and unusual behaviour. Warning signs include:

Sudden aggression or restlessness,

Excessive drooling or foaming at the mouth,

Paralysis or difficulty swallowing,

Continuous barking, whining, or howling,

Unprovoked attacks, or

Weakness and unresponsiveness in some cases.

The disease affects a broad range of species — from dogs, cats, and livestock to wildlife such as jackals, foxes, mongooses, and even marine mammals like Cape fur seals.

Rabies Risk Areas Across South Africa

Rabies occurs in all nine provinces, though some areas face higher risks due to animal movement, population density, and vaccination gaps.

KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, and Limpopo remain the primary hotspots, particularly in rural and peri-urban communities.

In the Western Cape, Northern Cape, and Eastern Cape coastlines, the disease has spread to marine animals, raising new challenges for surveillance.

Sporadic cases are also detected in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Free State, North West, and Northern Cape provinces, underscoring the need for nationwide vigilance.

What to Do if Bitten or Scratched by an Animal

If you are bitten, scratched, or licked by an animal suspected of having rabies:

Immediately wash the wound with soap and clean running water for at least 15 minutes. Apply a disinfectant such as alcohol or iodine if available. Seek medical attention immediately at the nearest clinic or hospital. Inform the medical staff that you may have been exposed to rabies. If possible, identify or safely isolate the animal for observation by veterinary officials.

Post-exposure treatment (PEP) is available at public health facilities and can prevent rabies if administered promptly.

For official medical guidance, visit the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) website at www.nicd.ac.za/diseases-a-z-index/rabies.

Protecting Pets and Preventing the Spread

Rabies vaccination for all dogs and cats is compulsory by law in South Africa. The first vaccination must be given at three months of age, followed by a booster within 12 months, and thereafter every three years.

“When travelling with your pets, ensure that they are up to date with rabies vaccinations and carry their vaccination booklets with you,” the department advised. “Pet owners should contact their local state veterinarian, private vet, or animal welfare organisation to arrange for free or low-cost vaccinations.”

Farmers are also urged to vaccinate livestock—especially cattle and goats—in regions where rabies cases have been detected. Maintaining strong farm biosecurity and restricting contact with stray animals are essential to prevent outbreaks.

Community Awareness and Public Responsibility

The Department of Agriculture emphasised that public awareness and community cooperation are crucial to controlling rabies. The government continues to work with municipal veterinary services, animal welfare organisations, and the Department of Health to expand vaccination campaigns and educational outreach.

“Rabies is 100% preventable, yet it continues to claim lives every year. By vaccinating pets, reporting stray animals, and seeking medical care after exposure, South Africans can help eliminate this disease,” the statement concluded.

The recent rise in rabies cases—affecting both terrestrial and marine animals—underscores the urgent need for vigilance, vaccination, and responsible animal management. South Africa’s veterinary and health authorities have mobilised nationwide monitoring efforts to contain the spread and protect both people and animals.

With cooperation between pet owners, farmers, and the public, experts believe that rabies can ultimately be controlled and eliminated from South Africa’s environment.