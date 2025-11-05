U.S. Private Payrolls See Unexpected Rebound

In a surprising turn, U.S. private payrolls experienced a notable rebound in October, as reported by the ADP National Employment Report. The report indicated an increase of 42,000 jobs following a previously revised decline of 29,000 in September.

This resurgence is not considered indicative of a significant shift in the labor market given that sectors such as professional business services continued to lose jobs for the third consecutive month. Economist Nela Richardson noted that while hiring resumed, it remained modest compared to earlier in the year.

Complicating matters is the continued divergence between the ADP numbers and the official U.S. government payrolls, delayed due to the government shutdown. Experts warn against viewing the ADP data in isolation, emphasizing it should complement, not replace, the Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

