Revolutionizing Diabetes Care: New IIT Madras Glucose Monitor

IIT Madras researchers have developed a cost-effective, minimally invasive glucose monitoring device for diabetes patients. This innovation aims to make diabetes management more comfortable and accessible. The device offers a reusable, modular system with a microneedle sensor patch, promoting self-reliance in medical technology and encouraging regular monitoring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 16:45 IST
Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras have introduced a groundbreaking and economical glucose monitoring device for diabetes patients, reducing the need for invasive finger-prick tests. This innovation, designed by a team led by Professor Parasuraman Swaminathan, aims to make diabetes management more convenient and affordable while maintaining accuracy.

The new device combines reusable electronic components with a disposable microneedle sensor patch, making it both modular and efficient. It addresses the limitations of current technologies, such as the continuous glucose monitoring systems which are expensive and require additional devices for data display.

This advancement not only enhances patient comfort and frequency of monitoring but also promotes self-reliance in India's medical technology sector by minimizing dependency on imported equipment and generating local manufacturing and employment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

