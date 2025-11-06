Revolutionizing Diabetes Care: New IIT Madras Glucose Monitor

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras have introduced a groundbreaking and economical glucose monitoring device for diabetes patients, reducing the need for invasive finger-prick tests. This innovation, designed by a team led by Professor Parasuraman Swaminathan, aims to make diabetes management more convenient and affordable while maintaining accuracy.

The new device combines reusable electronic components with a disposable microneedle sensor patch, making it both modular and efficient. It addresses the limitations of current technologies, such as the continuous glucose monitoring systems which are expensive and require additional devices for data display.

This advancement not only enhances patient comfort and frequency of monitoring but also promotes self-reliance in India's medical technology sector by minimizing dependency on imported equipment and generating local manufacturing and employment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)