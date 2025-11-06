Global Leaders Urged to Lead Climate Action at Brazil Summit

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on countries worldwide to exhibit strong leadership in tackling climate change. Speaking at the inauguration of a leaders summit in Brazil, he emphasized the urgent need for nations to move away from fossil fuel dependence.

Guterres warned that the choice is between taking a leadership role or facing potential devastation. 'We can choose to lead, or be led to ruin,' he stated, underscoring the high stakes involved.

The summit occurs just days before the formal COP30 negotiations set to commence in the Amazon coastal city of Belem, highlighting the pressing nature of climate discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)