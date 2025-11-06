Left Menu

Trump Strikes Landmark Deal to Slash Obesity Drug Costs

President Trump announced a deal with Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk to lower costs and expand coverage for popular obesity drugs Zepbound and Wegovy. Medicare coverage will begin next year, and prices will be reduced for patients without insurance. The plan aims to address high drug costs amid economic concerns.

President Donald Trump announced a significant agreement Thursday with pharmaceutical giants Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk to expand access and reduce prices for their widely-used obesity medications, Zepbound and Wegovy. This initiative is part of the Trump administration's broader strategy to tackle escalating drug prices, which have become a pressing issue for American consumers.

The agreement will extend Medicare coverage to include these obesity treatments starting next year. Patients without insurance coverage will also see price reductions, with the administration introducing the TrumpRx program to facilitate lower-cost direct purchases from manufacturers. Initial doses of the new oral versions of these treatments are set to begin at $149 monthly, pending approval.

This move highlights the administration's efforts to address voters' concerns over rising costs of living, including healthcare expenses. While the impact on consumer drug prices remains uncertain, experts welcome this as a positive step toward making effective obesity treatments more affordable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

