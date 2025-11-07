Left Menu

Pharmaceutical Giants Clash Over Obesity Drug Developer Metsera

Pfizer and Novo Nordisk are in a fierce bidding war over Metsera, a U.S. biotech focused on obesity drugs. Both companies have significantly increased their offers to acquire Metsera's promising pipeline. As the rivalry intensifies, scrutiny from regulators increases, highlighting the strategic stakes involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 01:03 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 01:03 IST
The battle to acquire Metsera, an innovative U.S. biotech firm specializing in obesity treatment, took a dramatic turn. On Thursday, new bids were laid down, intensifying the rivalry between pharma giants Pfizer and Novo Nordisk.

Novo Nordisk upped its offer for Metsera mere hours after Pfizer matched its earlier $10 billion proposal from Wednesday night. Both companies recognize the critical value of Metsera's experimental obesity drugs, which could potentially generate billions annually if successful in trials.

The high-stakes bidding war saw at least 16 offers exchanged, becoming public when Novo made a bid last week. A Delaware court ruled Metsera could walk away from its prior agreement with Pfizer, and the U.S. FTC is examining Novo's complex acquisition plan. With share prices fluctuating, the competition for Metsera underscores the immense potential of the obesity drug market, expected to reach $150 billion by the next decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

