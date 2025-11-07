Left Menu

Dollar Retreats Amid U.S. Labor Uncertainty and Global Currency Fluctuations

The dollar decreased against major currencies in early Asia trading as investors reacted to weak U.S. private sector data amid a government shutdown. This led to increased bets on a Federal Reserve rate cut, despite official uncertainty expressed by Fed officials stalling drastic measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 06:33 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 06:33 IST
The dollar took a downturn on Friday in early Asia trading, dominating declines among major currencies. This shift occurs as investors, deprived of official U.S. labor data due to a government shutdown, clung to signs of weakness within private sector reports.

The dollar index, measuring the greenback's performance against six other currencies, slid by 0.5% to 99.674. This downturn reversed its monthly gains as speculation intensified about a potential rate cut during the Fed's upcoming meeting on December 10. With the U.S. government's prolonged shutdown delaying the release of essential monthly non-farm payroll statistics, traders are relying on private sector updates revealing job reductions in October due to cost-cutting and AI advancements.

Despite Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee's reservations about adjusting interest rates without official inflation data, trading on Fed funds futures conveyed a 70% likelihood of a rate cut at the next central bank meeting. Meanwhile, the currency exchange saw minor shifts, like the dollar increasing slightly against the yen, while sterling and the euro remained relatively stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

