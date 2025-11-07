Govt Hails Gumboot Friday for Reaching 40,000 Free Youth Counselling Sessions

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey has hailed the success of Gumboot Friday, an initiative transforming access to mental health support for young New Zealanders, as the country celebrates the annual awareness day dedicated to breaking down barriers around mental wellbeing.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Doocey highlighted the impressive scale of the programme’s impact since receiving government funding. “In the first twelve months of support, Gumboot Friday delivered more than 30,000 free counselling sessions, helping over 10,000 young people who might not otherwise have received timely mental health care,” he said.

Since that announcement, the initiative has continued to grow rapidly. Mr Doocey confirmed that an additional 10,700 sessions have been completed, supporting a further 4,350 young people. This brings the total to over 40,700 free counselling sessions, benefitting more than 14,350 youth nationwide since government funding began.

The Minister also shared encouraging news about the expanding network of counsellors on the Gumboot Friday platform. “When we last reported in July, there were 700 qualified counsellors registered — an increase of 175 from the previous year. I’m delighted to report that another 80 counsellors have joined, taking the total to 810 across New Zealand,” he noted.

According to Doocey, this growing base of qualified professionals gives young people greater choice and faster access to help. “When someone reaches out, they can be seen quickly, often within days — not weeks or months. That’s exactly why Gumboot Friday received government funding. They’ve proven their ability to expand quickly and deliver results across the country.”

The initiative, run by I Am Hope, stands out as a successful collaboration between government and a grassroots organisation. It provides immediate counselling access for youth struggling with mental health challenges, bypassing the long waiting lists that often delay critical intervention.

“Mental health concerns are among the biggest challenges facing young New Zealanders today,” Mr Doocey said. “Gumboot Friday is making a real, tangible difference. It’s helping us deliver on our mental health plan — ensuring faster access to care, more frontline workers, and a stronger crisis response.”

Under the National–New Zealand First coalition agreement, the Government has committed $24 million over four years to the programme, ensuring that Gumboot Friday can continue expanding its reach and providing free counselling services to thousands more young people across the country.

The Minister expressed his gratitude to the I Am Hope team for their tireless work. “Their compassion and dedication are changing lives. Every young person who gets help through Gumboot Friday is a step toward a healthier, more hopeful New Zealand.”