Experts Urge Unified Strategy Against Amoebic Meningoencephalitis in Kerala

In a bid to combat the rising public health threat of Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (AME) in Kerala, a panel of experts has called for a unified and strategic scientific action plan. The region has witnessed 161 reported AME cases this year, including 37 fatalities, highlighting the urgency for intervention.

The recommendations were formulated during a high-level brainstorming session convened by the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE) at Science Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. The session brought together experts from clinical medicine, microbiology, public health, and environmental sciences, underscoring a multidisciplinary approach.

The panel emphasized the critical need for improving diagnostic techniques, understanding infection sources, and enforcing preventative measures at the community level. Recommendations also include developing standard testing protocols and leveraging artificial intelligence to bolster detection efforts. A comprehensive report is set to be submitted to the State Health Department to guide future policy initiatives.