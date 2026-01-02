Tragedy in Indore: A Crisis Born from Contaminated Waters

In the heart of Indore's Bhagirathpura area, a grim scene unfolds as the Sahu family bears an irreparable loss. Six-month-old Avyan, their miracle child, succumbed to what seems to be a pervasive water contamination issue plaguing the 'cleanest' city of India.

Despite being offered government compensation, Avyan's grandmother, Krishna Sahu, expressed her grief, stating that no amount of money could ever substitute their treasured child's presence. Avyan's devastating demise has sparked wider scrutiny on the water crisis that reportedly led to other fatalities in the community.

As claims of up to 15 deaths arise from the contaminated water outbreak, the local health department confirms only four. Over 1,400 individuals have fallen ill, prompting urgent calls for government intervention to avert further tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)