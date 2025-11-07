Left Menu

Walk Your Way to a Healthier Brain: Delaying Cognitive Decline

A study has found that walking 5,000 steps daily may delay cognitive decline by three years, while 7,500 steps can delay it by seven years. The research highlights the impact of lifestyle factors on Alzheimer's disease, underscoring the benefits of physical activity in early stages.

Walking up to 5,000 steps a day may help delay the onset of cognitive decline by an average of three years, according to a new study involving nearly 300 participants.

Individuals with sedentary lifestyles exhibited a faster accumulation of tau proteins in their brains, contributing to faster cognitive deterioration—key in Alzheimer's disease development.

The research underscores the importance of early lifestyle interventions, suggesting regular physical activity could significantly slow the progression of cognitive symptoms related to Alzheimer's.

