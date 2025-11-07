Canada's Employment Surge Signals Economic Rebound

Canada's job market made a remarkable recovery in October, according to data released on Friday. The country added 66,600 jobs, which effectively reversed previous declines and exceeded expectations. The unemployment rate fell to 6.9%, down from 7.1% in September, signifying a strengthening economy.

The job surge was predominantly in the part-time sector, where employment rose by 85,000. Conversely, full-time employment experienced a decrease of 18,500 jobs. Notably, all gains were observed in the private sector, marking its first increase since June, as reported by Statistics Canada.

October also noted a significant decline in youth unemployment, dropping to 14.1% from 14.7% in September. Sectors such as wholesale, retail, transportation, and warehousing were key contributors to the employment increase, particularly boosting the services sector, which employs four out of five workers in Canada.

(With inputs from agencies.)