Left Menu

Exxon Mobil Eyes Iraq's Energy Potential

Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods expressed optimism about the company's potential re-engagement in Iraq during an interview in Sao Paulo. Attending the COP30 climate conference, Woods highlighted that acquisitions remain a vital element of Exxon's upstream work in the energy sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 20:20 IST
Exxon Mobil Eyes Iraq's Energy Potential
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Exxon Mobil's CEO, Darren Woods, shared his optimistic outlook on the company's potential resurgence in Iraq during an interview in Sao Paulo. His remarks were made in the context of events linked to the prestigious COP30 climate conference.

Woods emphasized that acquisitions are integral to Exxon's strategic focus on the upstream segment of the energy sector. The company sees its efforts in Iraq as a promising opportunity for growth and expansion.

This viewpoint underscores Exxon Mobil's enduring commitment to strengthening its global presence and navigating the complex dynamics of the energy industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Possible Visit to India Amidst U.S.-India Trade and Defense Dynamics

Trump's Possible Visit to India Amidst U.S.-India Trade and Defense Dynamics

 Global
2
India's Tax Reforms: Driving Investor Confidence and Future Multilateral Certainties

India's Tax Reforms: Driving Investor Confidence and Future Multilateral Cer...

 India
3
Assam Leads the Way: Optimal Use of Special Central Fund

Assam Leads the Way: Optimal Use of Special Central Fund

 India
4
Delhi’s Atal Canteens Set to Serve Nutritious Meals for Rs 5

Delhi’s Atal Canteens Set to Serve Nutritious Meals for Rs 5

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025