Exxon Mobil Eyes Iraq's Energy Potential

Exxon Mobil's CEO, Darren Woods, shared his optimistic outlook on the company's potential resurgence in Iraq during an interview in Sao Paulo. His remarks were made in the context of events linked to the prestigious COP30 climate conference.

Woods emphasized that acquisitions are integral to Exxon's strategic focus on the upstream segment of the energy sector. The company sees its efforts in Iraq as a promising opportunity for growth and expansion.

This viewpoint underscores Exxon Mobil's enduring commitment to strengthening its global presence and navigating the complex dynamics of the energy industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)