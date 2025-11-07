Exxon Mobil Eyes Iraq's Energy Potential
Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods expressed optimism about the company's potential re-engagement in Iraq during an interview in Sao Paulo. Attending the COP30 climate conference, Woods highlighted that acquisitions remain a vital element of Exxon's upstream work in the energy sector.
This viewpoint underscores Exxon Mobil's enduring commitment to strengthening its global presence and navigating the complex dynamics of the energy industry.
