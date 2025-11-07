Uganda Charts New Path to Integrate Care for Communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases

Uganda’s Ministry of Health has launched an ambitious drive to integrate health service delivery for both communicable diseases (CDs) and non-communicable diseases (NCDs), a move that experts say could redefine the country’s approach to public health. The initiative reflects growing recognition of Uganda’s double burden of disease, where infections such as HIV, tuberculosis (TB), and malaria coexist with rising cases of diabetes, hypertension, cancer, and other chronic conditions.

The country’s strategy was outlined during the National Annual Communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases and 19th Joint Scientific Health Conference, a landmark three-day event convened under the theme “Unified Action Against Communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases.”

A Call for Unified Action

Opening the conference, Minister of Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng Ocero underscored the need for a cross-sectoral approach to health.

“Health promotion and disease control are not the responsibility of the health sector alone, but require active collaboration across sectors,” she said.

She emphasized that integrated service delivery would not only improve efficiency but also strengthen prevention, treatment, and long-term management of diseases that often share common risk factors.

The conference gathered national and international health experts, development partners, and civil society representatives to examine how Uganda can align its policies and practices to deliver people-centred, holistic care.

Linking CDs and NCDs: Shared Risks, Shared Solutions

In her keynote address, Dr. Queen Dube from the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters highlighted the intertwined nature of the two disease categories.

“Most causes of ill-health lie outside the health sector. CDs and NCDs share risk factors, co-morbidities, and often compete for the same resources. Integration is not just logical—it’s essential,” she said.

She noted that many patients face dual health threats—such as HIV and cardiovascular disease—necessitating systems capable of addressing both simultaneously.

Four Pillars of the Integration Framework

Conference deliberations led to a consensus on four key enablers that will guide Uganda’s integrated health delivery model:

Breaking Silos: The health sector will dismantle operational and administrative barriers between CD and NCD programs. This will include piloting evidence-based, locally adapted interventions that streamline care and reduce duplication of resources. Harmonizing Systems: The Ministry aims to align data and information management systems, build interoperable digital platforms, and establish coordinated supply chains to ensure continuous access to medicines and diagnostics for both categories of diseases. Prioritizing Prevention: Uganda will scale up public health campaigns, community engagement, and early screening initiatives to prevent disease onset. These prevention programs will be embedded within routine health services, complementing curative care. Investing in Primary Health Care (PHC): Integration will occur at the primary health care level, with services for HIV, TB, malaria, hypertension, and diabetes jointly offered at community and district facilities. This approach is expected to reduce patient costs, improve accessibility, and enhance continuity of care.

Government and WHO Support

Dr. Diana Atwine, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, stressed that integration is both feasible and necessary, even with limited resources.

“The science is well known, and the practice is clear. Even with minimal resources, we can do it. What has been lacking is the language and determination,” she said.

The World Health Organization’s Representative to Uganda, Dr. Kasonde Mwinga, in remarks delivered by Dr. Christine Chiedza Musanhu, commended Uganda’s leadership in pursuing a people-centred approach.

“Uganda’s commitment to integrated service delivery is a beacon in the region. By aligning national strategies with broader regional visions, we can confront complex health challenges with unity and purpose,” she said. “Together, we can build a healthier, more resilient, and prosperous Africa, where no one is left behind.”

Addressing the Double Burden of Disease

Uganda, like many low- and middle-income countries, faces a dual epidemic—persistent infectious diseases and a fast-rising tide of chronic conditions linked to urbanisation, changing diets, and sedentary lifestyles. According to WHO data, NCDs account for more than a third of all deaths in Uganda, while communicable diseases still dominate hospital admissions and consume a significant share of health spending.

This new integrated model aims to reduce fragmentation in service delivery, ensure cost efficiency, and enhance data-driven decision-making for more effective disease control.

Towards a Healthier, Resilient Uganda

The Ministry of Health plans to pilot the integrated approach in selected districts before national rollout, with support from WHO, development partners, and local stakeholders. The program will also align with Uganda’s National Development Plan IV (NDP IV), which prioritises health system strengthening, universal health coverage, and sustainable financing.

By embracing integration, Uganda is not only reimagining its health system but also setting a continental example of how unified health policies can transform lives, reduce inequality, and build resilience against both current and future health threats.