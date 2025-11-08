Silent Struggle: Global Impact of Chronic Kidney Disease

A global study published in The Lancet reveals that chronic kidney disease affected 138 million people in India in 2023, making it the second-highest globally after China. The report underscores chronic kidney disease as the ninth-leading cause of death, claiming nearly 15 lakh lives that year.

Researchers led by teams at the University of Washington place the condition as a significant contributor to heart disease, noting almost 12% of cardiovascular deaths globally attributable to it. Dietary factors such as low fruit consumption and high sodium intake, alongside diabetes and obesity, are major risk contributors.

Senior researcher Theo Vos highlights the importance of focusing on prevention and accessible care for the disease, given its growing prevalence and the inequity in treatment access. The study calls for increased policy attention and effective strategies to reduce mortality and caregiving burdens on global health systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)