Left Menu

Three die as heavy seas batter Spanish island of Tenerife

Three people died and 15 were injured on Saturday as rough seas battered the Spanish holiday island of Tenerife, emergency services said. A rescue helicopter airlifted a man who had fallen into the water at La Guancha, a beach in the north of the island, but he was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital, emergency services said. In a separate incident, a man was found floating on the beach at El Cabezo in the south of the island.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 09-11-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 13:25 IST
Three die as heavy seas batter Spanish island of Tenerife
  • Country:
  • Spain

Three people died and 15 were injured on Saturday as rough seas battered the Spanish holiday island of Tenerife, emergency services said. A rescue helicopter airlifted a man who had fallen into the water at La Guancha, a beach in the north of the island, but he was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital, emergency services said.

In a separate incident, a man was found floating on the beach at El Cabezo in the south of the island. Lifeguards and medical staff were unable to resuscitate him and he was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman suffered a heart attack and died when a wave swept 10 people into the sea at Puerto de la Cruz in northern Tenerife. Three others from the group were seriously injured and taken to hospital for treatment. The Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago off the west coast of Africa that includes Tenerife, are on alert for coastal hazards, the islands' emergency service said on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia executes two people for plotting attacks on places of worship

Saudi Arabia executes two people for plotting attacks on places of worship

 Global
2
Pakistan Railways suspends Jaffar Express services till Nov 12 over security concerns in Balochistan

Pakistan Railways suspends Jaffar Express services till Nov 12 over security...

 Pakistan
3
CIL will aspire to meet 875 MT coal production target in FY26: CMD

CIL will aspire to meet 875 MT coal production target in FY26: CMD

 India
4
Telangana Cyber Security Bureau arrests 81 people in multi-state special operation

Telangana Cyber Security Bureau arrests 81 people in multi-state special ope...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s Public Debt Near Crisis Levels as AfDB Pushes for Governance and Policy Overhaul

Nepal’s Democratic Transformation: From Feudal Councils to Federal Empowerment

Africa’s Digital Queens: A Manual for Women Shaping the Future of E-Commerce

Transforming India’s Agricultural Waste into Green Energy and Sustainable Wealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025