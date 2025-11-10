Left Menu

Breakthrough in MS Treatment: Roche's Fenebrutinib Outperforms Teriflunomide

Roche's late-stage trial of fenebrutinib, a multiple sclerosis drug candidate, met its primary goal. The trial demonstrated a significant reduction in annualized relapse rates compared to teriflunomide over at least 96 weeks. This promising result offers hope for better MS treatments.

Roche announced a significant advancement in the treatment of multiple sclerosis on Monday. The Swiss pharmaceutical company reported that its late-stage trial of fenebrutinib, aimed at combating the relapsing form of the disease, successfully met its primary endpoint.

Fenebrutinib's trial results showed a marked reduction in the annualized relapse rate when compared to teriflunomide, commercially known as Aubagio. This was observed over a course of at least 96 weeks, signifying a promising development in MS treatment.

These findings suggest that fenebrutinib could provide an effective alternative for patients suffering from multiple sclerosis, offering new hope in the management of this chronic condition.

