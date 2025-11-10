Breakthrough in MS Treatment: Roche's Fenebrutinib Outperforms Teriflunomide

Roche announced a significant advancement in the treatment of multiple sclerosis on Monday. The Swiss pharmaceutical company reported that its late-stage trial of fenebrutinib, aimed at combating the relapsing form of the disease, successfully met its primary endpoint.

Fenebrutinib's trial results showed a marked reduction in the annualized relapse rate when compared to teriflunomide, commercially known as Aubagio. This was observed over a course of at least 96 weeks, signifying a promising development in MS treatment.

These findings suggest that fenebrutinib could provide an effective alternative for patients suffering from multiple sclerosis, offering new hope in the management of this chronic condition.

