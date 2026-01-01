Left Menu

Pharma Price Hikes and Global Drug Developments Amid Regulatory Changes

Drugmakers are raising prices on 350 U.S. medications despite regulatory pressure. Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly cut prices for obesity drugs in China while FDA approval developments affect U.S. companies. Measles cases rise in South Carolina and flu spreads across the U.S., highlighting ongoing health challenges.

Pharmaceutical companies are planning to increase prices on 350 branded medications in the United States, including critical vaccines and cancer treatments. Despite pressure from the Trump administration to cut costs, research by 3 Axis Advisors indicates a rise from the previous year's 250-drug list, with a median price hike of 4% projected for 2026.

In a contrasting move, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly are reducing prices for their obesity drugs Wegovy and Mounjaro in China, reflecting strategic market adjustments. Meanwhile, Vanda Pharmaceuticals achieves a significant milestone as the U.S. FDA approves its motion sickness drug, setting the stage for future launches.

As the U.S. grapples with increasing flu and measles cases, the FDA's repeated rejection of drugs for eye disease and hormonal disorders presents further challenges. Amidst these health concerns, Elon Musk's Neuralink announces plans for mass production of brain implants by 2026, marking a future-focused shift in medical technology.

