Transatlantic Shift: German Emigration to U.S. Plummets

The transatlantic emigration scene witnessed a notable shift in 2025, with fewer Germans heading to the United States amid Donald Trump's second presidency. According to official data, German emigration to the U.S. dwindled by 17.8%, dropping to about 17,100 between January and September.

The German federal statistics office highlighted that departures were at a historic low not seen since the pandemic-impacted year of 2021. Conversely, there was a 3.4% rise in migration from the U.S. to Germany, surpassing movements in the opposite direction for the first time since 2021.

Tourism also fell, with the number of American visitors to Germany dipping by 3.2% compared to the previous year, particularly impacting summer travel. Despite a slight decline in air travel, the U.S. remained a popular non-European destination for Germans.

