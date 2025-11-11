Canada is no longer considered measles-free, a status lost due to ongoing outbreaks and falling vaccination rates, international health authorities announced. The virus has been spreading across North and South America, after having been eliminated in Canada in 1998. In 2023 alone, Canada reported 5,138 cases and two infant deaths.

The distinction of being measles-free represents a national triumph over the infectious disease. However, this year's resurgence could cost the U.S. its elimination status as well, health experts caution. With America's vaccination rates dipping below the crucial 95% mark needed to prevent outbreaks, health officials are on high alert.

The outbreaks have severely impacted communities tracing their origins to Canada, migrating to Mexico and Seminole, Texas. Despite no formal discouragement of vaccinations by Mennonite religious groups, low immunization rates persist. In total, over 12,000 cases have been confirmed in at least 10 countries within the region, igniting concerns for public health.

