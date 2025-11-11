Left Menu

Global Summit: Bridging Tradition and Modern Medicine

The Ministry of Ayush, in collaboration with the WHO, hosted an Ambassadors' Reception to preview the 2nd WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine in December. The summit aims to enhance global cooperation on integrating traditional medicine with modern healthcare systems, emphasizing evidence-based practices and shared global health goals.

Global Summit: Bridging Tradition and Modern Medicine
The Ministry of Ayush, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), initiated a precursor event on Monday in the national capital to the 2nd WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, slated for December 17-19. The Ambassadors' Reception aimed to brief diplomatic representatives on the summit's vision, relevance to global health, and collaborative opportunities to advance evidence-based traditional medicine.

Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadha underscored the summit's significance as a milestone in pursuing equitable and accessible healthcare systems worldwide. Highlighting traditional medicine's role, he stated that it serves as a repository of cultural identity and shared wisdom, integrating with modern medical science for global healthcare. The summit is a collective effort to enhance research, quality standards, and the availability of traditional medicine, backed by the WHO and the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar.

Emphasizing the global push for integrative health, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, reiterated the commitment to 'Restoring Balance: The Science and Practice of Health and Wellbeing'. His comments aligned with those of Dr. Poonam Khetrapal, Regional Director Emeritus of WHO South-East Asia, who highlighted traditional medicine as integral to 'Health for All'. With support from international frameworks and initiatives like the GTMC, the summit aspires to foster a healthier and sustainable future for all.

