Russian Advance: Kupiansk Under Siege

Russian forces have reportedly advanced deeply into Kupiansk, Ukraine, aiming to capture train stations. According to a Russian commander and the defence ministry, attacks now target Kupiansk Vuzlovyi in the Kharkiv region. Independent verification of these claims is still pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 11-11-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 11:47 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian forces have advanced significantly into Kupiansk, a Ukrainian city, with a strategic focus on the capture of several train stations. This push, highlighted by a Russian commander, was reported by the defence ministry on Tuesday.

Following initial gains, Russian troops in the Kharkiv region have redirected their efforts towards attacking Kupiansk Vuzlovyi, marking another phase in the conflict.

Despite these claims, Reuters has not been able to independently verify the developments on the battlefield, leaving open questions about the current state of the conflict in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

