Russian forces have advanced significantly into Kupiansk, a Ukrainian city, with a strategic focus on the capture of several train stations. This push, highlighted by a Russian commander, was reported by the defence ministry on Tuesday.

Following initial gains, Russian troops in the Kharkiv region have redirected their efforts towards attacking Kupiansk Vuzlovyi, marking another phase in the conflict.

Despite these claims, Reuters has not been able to independently verify the developments on the battlefield, leaving open questions about the current state of the conflict in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)