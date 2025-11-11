India's Visa on Arrival Boost for Medical Tourism

Left Menu

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal proposed considering visa on arrival for medical treatment for patients from countries such as the US during the CII's health summit. Goyal emphasized prioritizing nations where detailed investigations are unnecessary and urged collaboration with the government on this initiative.

Updated: 11-11-2025 15:29 IST
In a bid to enhance India's medical tourism sector, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has suggested the introduction of visa on arrival facilities for medical treatment. Speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry's annual health summit, Goyal proposed extending this facility to countries like the United States and several European nations.

The Minister highlighted the current successful implementation of visa on arrival and e-visa systems, noting that these have been effective for many countries where India enjoys significant comfort without the need for detailed investigations. Goyal sees this as a potential boost to the medical tourism industry.

He called on the CII to develop this concept further and collaborate with the government, asserting that a careful examination of certification and eligibility criteria is crucial to the plan's success.

