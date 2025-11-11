Mamata Banerjee Launches Mobile Medical Units for Rural Healthcare

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has launched 110 mobile medical units aimed at delivering essential healthcare services to patients in rural areas across the state.

These units, part of a broader healthcare initiative, were flagged off at a health department event after Banerjee's north Bengal visit and include facilities for blood tests, chest X-rays, and other clinical exams.

The project, totaling Rs 84 crore, was primarily funded by the Rajya Sabha Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund and the state, promoting healthcare accessibility under the 'healthcare at doorstep' motto.