Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Launches Mobile Medical Units for Rural Healthcare

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee launched 110 mobile medical units to provide healthcare in rural areas. The initiative, costing Rs 84 crore, includes blood tests and X-ray facilities. Funding came from the Rajya Sabha MPLAD fund and state. This reflects the 'healthcare at doorstep' approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-11-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 17:30 IST
Mamata Banerjee Launches Mobile Medical Units for Rural Healthcare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has launched 110 mobile medical units aimed at delivering essential healthcare services to patients in rural areas across the state.

These units, part of a broader healthcare initiative, were flagged off at a health department event after Banerjee's north Bengal visit and include facilities for blood tests, chest X-rays, and other clinical exams.

The project, totaling Rs 84 crore, was primarily funded by the Rajya Sabha Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund and the state, promoting healthcare accessibility under the 'healthcare at doorstep' motto.

TRENDING

1
Smart Agriculture: A Key to Viksit Bharat

Smart Agriculture: A Key to Viksit Bharat

 India
2
Chaos at Midnight: Bus Crash Near University Junction

Chaos at Midnight: Bus Crash Near University Junction

 India
3
India's Cotton Conundrum: Record Imports Amid Local Shortages

India's Cotton Conundrum: Record Imports Amid Local Shortages

 Global
4
India Embraces AI: Transforming Business Amidst Challenges

India Embraces AI: Transforming Business Amidst Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

Hybrid AI system transforms how buildings are evaluated for energy efficiency

Generative AI fuels job insecurity arts, researchers push for labour protections

New tool bridges gap between AI regulation and human accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025