Mamata Banerjee Launches Mobile Medical Units in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken a significant step towards improving healthcare access in the state's remote areas by launching 110 mobile medical units.

The event, organized by the health department at Swasthya Bhawan, underscored her government's commitment to making healthcare accessible to all, bridging geographical and socio-economic divides.

Banerjee emphasized the self-sufficient capabilities of these medical units, each equipped with diagnostic facilities and staffed by a team of medical professionals, reflecting the government's focus on enhancing healthcare infrastructure.