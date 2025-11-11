Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Launches Mobile Medical Units in West Bengal

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee inaugurated 110 mobile medical units to enhance medical access in rural areas. Equipped with diagnostic facilities, these units aim to offer comprehensive healthcare services and reflect the state's commitment to reducing healthcare disparities. The initiative is backed by significant government funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-11-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:57 IST
Mamata Banerjee Launches Mobile Medical Units in West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken a significant step towards improving healthcare access in the state's remote areas by launching 110 mobile medical units.

The event, organized by the health department at Swasthya Bhawan, underscored her government's commitment to making healthcare accessible to all, bridging geographical and socio-economic divides.

Banerjee emphasized the self-sufficient capabilities of these medical units, each equipped with diagnostic facilities and staffed by a team of medical professionals, reflecting the government's focus on enhancing healthcare infrastructure.

TRENDING

1
Guyana's Energy Expansion: TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy, and Petronas Set Out on Exploration

Guyana's Energy Expansion: TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy, and Petronas Set Out ...

 Global
2
Venkatesh Prasad Leads Game Changers: A New Era for Karnataka Cricket

Venkatesh Prasad Leads Game Changers: A New Era for Karnataka Cricket

 India
3
BBC Leadership Shakeup Amid Trump Legal Threat and Bias Accusations

BBC Leadership Shakeup Amid Trump Legal Threat and Bias Accusations

 Global
4
Digital Sovereignty: India’s Path to Strategic Autonomy

Digital Sovereignty: India’s Path to Strategic Autonomy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025