Sweden’s Economy Shows Signs of Revival Amid Uncertainty

Sweden's economy is gaining momentum following a phase of stunted growth, stated Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson during a press conference on Wednesday.

She highlighted an overall improvement in economic sentiment in both businesses and industries. However, the caution among households persists despite recent economic upticks.

The government's 2026 budget, described as the most expansive since the pandemic, seeks to revitalize household spending and propel growth, strategically timed ahead of the general election.

