Sweden’s Economy Shows Signs of Revival Amid Uncertainty

Sweden's economic growth accelerates after a sluggish period, with GDP up by 1.1% in the third quarter. Despite improvements, uncertainty lingers, as households remain cautious about spending. Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson highlights a brighter economic mood, supported by an expansive 2026 budget aimed at spurring growth before upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 12:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sweden's economy is gaining momentum following a phase of stunted growth, stated Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson during a press conference on Wednesday.

She highlighted an overall improvement in economic sentiment in both businesses and industries. However, the caution among households persists despite recent economic upticks.

The government's 2026 budget, described as the most expansive since the pandemic, seeks to revitalize household spending and propel growth, strategically timed ahead of the general election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

