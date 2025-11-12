India Hosts National Workshop to Advance Nursing Policy and Workforce Reform

In a pivotal move to reform and modernize India’s nursing and midwifery sector, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and Jhpiego, has launched a three-day National Consultation and Experience Sharing Workshop. The event, which began today, brings together a wide array of stakeholders with the aim of charting a forward-looking agenda for nursing governance, education, and workforce development in India.

Held under the broader context of India’s health sector transformation, the workshop seeks to accelerate the momentum of reforms that are essential for achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

A National Dialogue on Nursing Priorities

The consultation is convening a powerful mix of participants, including senior policymakers, regulators, nursing educators, state officials, development partners, and representatives from professional associations across the country. Their goal: to evaluate ongoing initiatives, surface emerging challenges, and showcase scalable innovations to strengthen the nursing and midwifery framework nationwide.

By creating a platform for cross-learning and collaborative policy dialogue, the workshop is expected to serve as a critical milestone in India’s journey toward a more resilient and skilled nursing workforce.

Health Secretary: Nurses Are Pillars of UHC

Smt. Punya Salila Srivastava, Union Health Secretary, addressed the gathering and emphasized that nurses and midwives are indispensable pillars of India’s healthcare delivery system. She highlighted the integral role they play, alongside Ayushman Aarogya Mandir personnel and ASHA workers, in driving grassroots healthcare and public health outreach.

Referring to recent national reforms, she lauded initiatives such as:

The establishment of the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission (NNMC)

Adoption of competency-based curricula in nursing education

Ongoing modernization of regulatory frameworks to align with global standards

Smt. Srivastava also encouraged States to document and present their best practices, stating that these models should form the foundation for national policy decisions and inspire other regions to replicate successful interventions.

Dr. V.K. Paul: Improve Training, Enhance Skills

Delivering a strong message on the future of nursing in India, Dr. V.K. Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, praised the Ministry of Health and WHO for initiating this timely consultation. He reiterated the sentiment that nursing is the backbone of India’s healthcare system, providing critical services in both public health and clinical settings.

However, Dr. Paul expressed serious concern over the quality of nursing education and training, noting disparities in academic standards and practical preparedness. He advocated for:

Curriculum reforms to match modern clinical demands

Enhanced in-service training and skill development modules

Investments in digital learning platforms and simulation labs

A clear focus on career progression and professional motivation

WHO Commends India’s Global Leadership in Nursing

Dr. Payden, WHO Representative to India, acknowledged the country’s transformative journey in the nursing and midwifery domain. She noted that India is now one of the largest contributors to the global nursing workforce, and that the reforms undertaken by India are significantly influencing trends across the WHO South-East Asia Region.

She further highlighted that the anticipated reduction in nursing shortages by 2030 in the region can be substantially attributed to India’s efforts in:

Scaling up nursing institutions

Strengthening quality assurance mechanisms

Enhancing policy coherence between national and global health workforce strategies

Key Themes and Policy Focus Areas

Throughout the three-day event, participants are engaged in technical sessions, panel discussions, and state presentations aimed at fostering evidence-based policymaking and state-level innovation. Key policy issues being discussed include:

Equitable workforce distribution across rural and urban geographies

Quality assurance in nursing education and training institutions

Leadership development programs for nurse administrators and educators

Institutionalizing career progression pathways to retain and motivate nurses

Promoting gender-sensitive workplace policies

Adoption of digital learning tools and tele-education for capacity-building

The workshop also emphasizes aligning national nursing strategies with the findings of the WHO’s upcoming “State of the World’s Nursing 2025 Report”, which serves as a global benchmark on nursing workforce policies and development.

A Path Toward Empowerment and Resilience

The broader objective of this national consultation is to create a resilient, well-trained, and empowered nursing workforce that can adapt to modern healthcare challenges—from managing non-communicable diseases to responding to pandemics and public health emergencies.

India’s nursing sector, with over 2.1 million registered nurses and midwives, remains central to the delivery of both preventive and curative services. The current reforms, backed by global collaboration, aim to standardize quality, scale innovations, and ensure that India’s healthcare system remains both inclusive and responsive.

Access to Global Knowledge

For stakeholders and professionals interested in deeper insights, the World Health Organization’s “State of the World’s Nursing Report” offers a comprehensive view of global trends and best practices. The full report can be accessed here: 🔗 https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/9789240110236

The National Consultation and Experience Sharing Workshop represents more than just a policy event—it is a strategic platform to reimagine India’s nursing future. By embracing evidence-based practices, empowering state-led innovations, and aligning with global benchmarks, India is setting the stage for a healthcare system that is not only world-class but also inclusive, accessible, and sustainable.