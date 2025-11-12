Left Menu

Gaza's Health System Struggles Amid Crisis: A Story of Resilience and Urgency

Fourteen-year-old Mohammed Wael Helles awaits critical spinal surgery, highlighting the severe strain on Gaza's overburdened health system post-Israeli strikes. The ceasefire has improved conditions slightly, but hospitals remain under-equipped and understaffed, forcing doctors to make life-or-death decisions amid dire circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 18:54 IST
Gaza's Health System Struggles Amid Crisis: A Story of Resilience and Urgency

Fourteen-year-old Mohammed Wael Helles, injured by an Israeli airstrike, has spent nearly two months awaiting critical spinal surgery in Gaza's strained health system.

The July ceasefire brought a glimmer of hope with increased aid flow, but staffing, equipment, and medicine shortages persist across the territory's fragile medical facilities.

Doctors face harrowing decisions prioritizing urgent cases, as people like Eyad al-Baqari live with worsening untreated injuries amid ongoing adversity and logistical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy at Red Fort: Families Grieve in Wake of Devastating Blast

Tragedy at Red Fort: Families Grieve in Wake of Devastating Blast

 India
2
Forging Economic Alliances: U.S.-China Cooperation Opportunities Explored

Forging Economic Alliances: U.S.-China Cooperation Opportunities Explored

 China
3
JSW Energy Secures Rs 250 Crore Through NCDs

JSW Energy Secures Rs 250 Crore Through NCDs

 India
4
Supreme Court Demands Accountability from Punjab and Haryana on Stubble Burning Crisis

Supreme Court Demands Accountability from Punjab and Haryana on Stubble Burn...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025