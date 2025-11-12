Gaza's Health System Struggles Amid Crisis: A Story of Resilience and Urgency

Fourteen-year-old Mohammed Wael Helles, injured by an Israeli airstrike, has spent nearly two months awaiting critical spinal surgery in Gaza's strained health system.

The July ceasefire brought a glimmer of hope with increased aid flow, but staffing, equipment, and medicine shortages persist across the territory's fragile medical facilities.

Doctors face harrowing decisions prioritizing urgent cases, as people like Eyad al-Baqari live with worsening untreated injuries amid ongoing adversity and logistical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)