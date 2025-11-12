Left Menu

India Defends Zoo's Exotic Animal Imports Amid International Scrutiny

India has appealed to a U.N. wildlife trade body to not limit its imports of endangered species. Vantara Zoo, run by the Ambani family, is under scrutiny for its animal imports. Despite some allegations, Indian authorities have found no violations, while CITES recommends improved regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:58 IST
India has called on a U.N. wildlife trade organization to refrain from restricting its importation of endangered species, following mounting allegations of malpractice in the shipment of animals to Vantara, a large private zoo managed by Asia's wealthiest family, the Ambanis.

Vantara, located in Gujarat and run by the philanthropic branch of the Ambani-led conglomerate, faced allegations of improper animal imports, prompting investigations. Cleared of wrongdoing in September by Indian authorities, the zoo maintains adherence to regulations, though higher scrutiny continues from international bodies.

This month, CITES asked India to reassess its procedures, citing discrepancies in trade data. In response, India argues that punitive measures lack legal basis and have enacted stronger checks, aiming to protect the CITES framework while ensuring lawful imports continue without unjust suspensions.

