Maharashtra's Healthcare Overhaul: TDCH Set for December Completion

Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar urged officials to expedite the Thane District Civil Hospital's reconstruction. During an inspection, he highlighted slow progress on some aspects despite 90% completion. The hospital aims to enhance healthcare with new facilities and create over 1,000 jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 12-11-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 20:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar has called for expedited completion of the ongoing reconstruction of the Thane District Civil Hospital (TDCH), urging that work be finished by December.

During a site visit, Minister Abitkar expressed dissatisfaction with the slow progress on the hospital's independent power supply system. The TDCH, an essential healthcare facility, is undergoing upgrades to provide improved medical services, including a 900-bed complex.

Dr Kailash Pawar, the Civil Surgeon, reported that 90% of construction is completed, with advanced medical equipment and electrification underway. Following completion, the hospital will create 1,078 new positions to better serve Thane, Raigad, and nearby areas.

