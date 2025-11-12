India Tops Global TB Rankings: Urgent Need for Increased Funding

The WHO Global Tuberculosis Report 2025 highlights India's alarming status as the country with the highest TB cases worldwide in 2024, overshadowing nations like Indonesia, the Philippines, China, and Pakistan. The report calls for intensified funding and commitment to combat the disease.

Geographic data from 2024 reveals that the majority of new TB cases stemmed from the WHO's South-East Asia, Western Pacific, and Africa regions, with India accounting for a staggering 25% of these. The report emphasizes that achieving global targets requires substantial political will and domestic investments, particularly in countries burdened by high TB rates.

While post-pandemic progress has been noted, the report warns of persistent funding shortages. In 2024, USD 5.9 billion was allocated for TB prevention, diagnosis, and treatment—only 27% of the global requirement. Without increased funding, particularly from international donors, the goal of ending TB by 2030 may remain elusive.

