India on the Brink: Confronting a Diabetes Epidemic

Health experts at a conference in Delhi highlighted the worsening diabetes crisis in India, emphasizing the need for prevention, early screening, and equitable healthcare access. With nearly 90 million adults affected, calls for lifestyle changes and awareness have intensified, including prevention measures like Yoga and addressing gender disparities.

Updated: 12-11-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 23:11 IST
During a conference in Delhi, health experts underscored the urgent need for India to address its escalating diabetes crisis. The country faces significant challenges with nearly 90 million adults grappling with diabetes, underscoring the necessity for urgent preventive measures and increased healthcare access.

Former Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan emphasized the critical nature of the issue, describing diabetes as one of India's most pressing public health challenges. He advocated for early detection and adherence to treatment protocols, highlighting the shared responsibilities of state and central governments.

Experts also called for lifestyle changes and awareness, pointing to ancient wellness traditions such as Yoga and Pranayama. The conference highlighted the social and economic impacts of diabetes, stressing the need for collective action to strengthen preventive healthcare and sustainable lifestyles.

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

