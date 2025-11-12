India on the Brink: Confronting a Diabetes Epidemic

During a conference in Delhi, health experts underscored the urgent need for India to address its escalating diabetes crisis. The country faces significant challenges with nearly 90 million adults grappling with diabetes, underscoring the necessity for urgent preventive measures and increased healthcare access.

Former Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan emphasized the critical nature of the issue, describing diabetes as one of India's most pressing public health challenges. He advocated for early detection and adherence to treatment protocols, highlighting the shared responsibilities of state and central governments.

Experts also called for lifestyle changes and awareness, pointing to ancient wellness traditions such as Yoga and Pranayama. The conference highlighted the social and economic impacts of diabetes, stressing the need for collective action to strengthen preventive healthcare and sustainable lifestyles.

