A Mother's Unyielding Hope Amid Armero's Tragic Legacy

Maria Gladys Primo's unwavering hope endures decades after Colombia's Nevado del Ruiz volcano disaster, which claimed her children among 25,000 lives. Foundation efforts seek to reunite lost children with families, as DNA tests hint potential reunions amid adoption irregularities. Colombian authorities face criticism for record-keeping failures, spurring restoration initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 16:49 IST
Maria Gladys Primo, a survivor of Colombia's tragic Nevado del Ruiz volcano eruption of 1985, recounts the emotional night she last saw her two young children before a landslide engulfed her home.

Having spent two harrowing days trapped in debris, she was eventually rescued, but her husband was lost. Primo is now part of a larger struggle involving families in Armero hoping to locate lost children amidst claims of irregular adoption processes.

The Creating Armero Foundation has taken on the mission of reuniting families through DNA collection. However, decades-old inadequate record-keeping by agencies has hampered progress, prompting new efforts to digitize and restore records.

