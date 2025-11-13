A Mother's Unyielding Hope Amid Armero's Tragic Legacy

Maria Gladys Primo, a survivor of Colombia's tragic Nevado del Ruiz volcano eruption of 1985, recounts the emotional night she last saw her two young children before a landslide engulfed her home.

Having spent two harrowing days trapped in debris, she was eventually rescued, but her husband was lost. Primo is now part of a larger struggle involving families in Armero hoping to locate lost children amidst claims of irregular adoption processes.

The Creating Armero Foundation has taken on the mission of reuniting families through DNA collection. However, decades-old inadequate record-keeping by agencies has hampered progress, prompting new efforts to digitize and restore records.

