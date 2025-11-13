AI Leaves Its Mark on Fever Management at FeFCon 2025 Hackathon

Bengaluru, November 13, 2025 – In a pioneering initiative to revolutionize fever diagnosis and management, The Fever Foundation of India, in collaboration with Micro Labs, is launching an AI-driven hackathon. The much-anticipated event is slated for November 15, 2025, at the Micro Knowledge Academy in Bengaluru, leading up to the esteemed FeFCon 2025 conference.

A key attraction of FeFCon 2025, scheduled for November 29-30, this hackathon encourages the development of AI-powered solutions for smarter fever management. With the theme "AI + Pharma = Smarter, Faster, Safer Healthcare," participants will explore creating predictive models, AI diagnostics, and remote monitoring tools.

Dr. Manjula Suresh of Micro Labs Ltd emphasized the transformative potential of AI in healthcare. The hackathon will attract doctors, data scientists, and innovators focused on enhancing public health systems. Winning entries will be awarded and featured at FeFCon 2025, underlining the event's dedication to tech-driven healthcare progress.

