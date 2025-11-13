Left Menu

AI Leaves Its Mark on Fever Management at FeFCon 2025 Hackathon

The Fever Foundation of India, alongside Micro Labs, is hosting an AI-driven hackathon on November 15, 2025, in Bengaluru. The event will precede FeFCon 2025 and aims to develop innovative solutions for fever diagnosis and management using AI technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:15 IST
AI Leaves Its Mark on Fever Management at FeFCon 2025 Hackathon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bengaluru, November 13, 2025 – In a pioneering initiative to revolutionize fever diagnosis and management, The Fever Foundation of India, in collaboration with Micro Labs, is launching an AI-driven hackathon. The much-anticipated event is slated for November 15, 2025, at the Micro Knowledge Academy in Bengaluru, leading up to the esteemed FeFCon 2025 conference.

A key attraction of FeFCon 2025, scheduled for November 29-30, this hackathon encourages the development of AI-powered solutions for smarter fever management. With the theme "AI + Pharma = Smarter, Faster, Safer Healthcare," participants will explore creating predictive models, AI diagnostics, and remote monitoring tools.

Dr. Manjula Suresh of Micro Labs Ltd emphasized the transformative potential of AI in healthcare. The hackathon will attract doctors, data scientists, and innovators focused on enhancing public health systems. Winning entries will be awarded and featured at FeFCon 2025, underlining the event's dedication to tech-driven healthcare progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crafting India's Workforce Future: Shram Shakti Niti-2025

Crafting India's Workforce Future: Shram Shakti Niti-2025

 India
2
Encrypted Channels: The Unseen Network Behind Red Fort Terror Plot

Encrypted Channels: The Unseen Network Behind Red Fort Terror Plot

 India
3
Shubman Gill: Mastering Leadership and Batting Balance in Indian Cricket

Shubman Gill: Mastering Leadership and Batting Balance in Indian Cricket

 India
4
Shardul Thakur Trades Lucknow for Mumbai in IPL 2026 Shake-Up

Shardul Thakur Trades Lucknow for Mumbai in IPL 2026 Shake-Up

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025