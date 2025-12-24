Left Menu

India's Public Health Renaissance: Milestones and Future Prospects

Union Health Minister J P Nadda announced significant advancements in India's public health, marked by scientific and programmatic achievements. Progress in disease control and immunization highlights the government's commitment to improving healthcare access and quality, with a focus on inclusive growth and sustainability under PM Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 22:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's public health sector is witnessing transformative progress, according to Union Health Minister J P Nadda, who emphasized the country's commitment to advanced healthcare initiatives. Speaking at the Advancing Public Health Outcomes Forum 2025 in Delhi, Nadda highlighted India's strategic focus on science and grassroots participation.

The government aims to establish Ayushman Arogya Mandirs for every 2,000 people and achieve National Quality Assurance Standards certification. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to control diseases and enhance immunization, reflecting a concerted national agenda for improved public health infrastructure.

Former Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani commended these initiatives, noting significant declines in malaria and tuberculosis cases. The success of schemes like Ayushman Bharat under Prime Minister Modi's leadership demonstrates political will and data-driven governance, promising continued progress in India's healthcare system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

