Left Menu

High-Stakes Pardon: Trump Clears Lewis Amid Insider Trading Scandal

U.S. President Trump pardoned British billionaire Joe Lewis, convicted of insider trading. Lewis, associated with Tottenham Hotspur, shared insider tips from portfolio companies with pilots, friends, and others. His pardon adds to a list of wealthy individuals who received clemency during Trump's second term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:43 IST
High-Stakes Pardon: Trump Clears Lewis Amid Insider Trading Scandal

In a controversial decision, U.S. President Donald Trump has granted a pardon to Joe Lewis, a British billionaire convicted of insider trading. According to a source close to the Lewis family, this move comes despite a guilty plea in New York last year.

Lewis is controlled by a family trust which holds a majority stake in the London football club Tottenham Hotspur. He now joins a growing roster of affluent individuals, including notable figures like Binance founder Changpeng Zhao and Nikola founder Trevor Milton, all of whom have received pardons during Trump's second term.

Despite facing charges for passing insider information to pilots, friends, and others, Lewis, in his late 80s, expressed satisfaction over the pardon, bringing an end to his financial and legal woes. His case underscored significant financial crimes involving companies like Mirati Therapeutics and BCTG Acquisition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ReNew Energy to Bolster Andhra Pradesh's Green Transition with $6.7 Billion Investment

ReNew Energy to Bolster Andhra Pradesh's Green Transition with $6.7 Billion ...

 India
2
Assam Unveils Tewary Commission Report on 1983 Nellie Massacre

Assam Unveils Tewary Commission Report on 1983 Nellie Massacre

 India
3
Corruption Crackdown in Adibatla: Town Planning Officer Arrested

Corruption Crackdown in Adibatla: Town Planning Officer Arrested

 India
4
Swift Justice: Cab Driver Nabbed Hours After Knife-Point Robbery

Swift Justice: Cab Driver Nabbed Hours After Knife-Point Robbery

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025