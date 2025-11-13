High-Stakes Pardon: Trump Clears Lewis Amid Insider Trading Scandal

In a controversial decision, U.S. President Donald Trump has granted a pardon to Joe Lewis, a British billionaire convicted of insider trading. According to a source close to the Lewis family, this move comes despite a guilty plea in New York last year.

Lewis is controlled by a family trust which holds a majority stake in the London football club Tottenham Hotspur. He now joins a growing roster of affluent individuals, including notable figures like Binance founder Changpeng Zhao and Nikola founder Trevor Milton, all of whom have received pardons during Trump's second term.

Despite facing charges for passing insider information to pilots, friends, and others, Lewis, in his late 80s, expressed satisfaction over the pardon, bringing an end to his financial and legal woes. His case underscored significant financial crimes involving companies like Mirati Therapeutics and BCTG Acquisition.

(With inputs from agencies.)